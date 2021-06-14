Police investigate sudden death of elderly woman at Newmarket property on All Saints Road
Police are investigating the sudden death of a Newmarket woman who was found in a back garden earlier today.
Suffolk Police were called to a property in All Saints Road at about 11.45am today, after the body of an elderly woman was found in the back garden of a property.
A police spokesman said: "The death at this stage is being treated as unexplained and inquires are ongoing."
Earlier today eyewitnesses told Suffolk News they saw a number of police cars attend the scene, and said vehicles from the forensic division were at the property.
Officers were seen standing guard outside the home, with a police cordon in place around the property and part of Nat Flatman Street.
