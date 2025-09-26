A van collided with a hay bale on the A14 this morning.

Officers were called to the westbound carriageway, between junction 39 at Kentford and junction 38 at Newmarket, at around 4.45am this morning after a shed load of bales fell onto it.

By 5am the route was shut which caused severe delays.

There were severe delays on the A14 at Kentford due to a shed load of hay bales in the carriagaway. Picture: National Highways

When police arrived at the scene a white Volkswagen van was stationary in the road having collided with a hay bale.

No injuries were reported.

The westbound carriageway, and the A11 onslip, were closed while police and Highways attended to clear the road.

Both reopened just before 9am.

Police are working to find the vehicle which shed the bales and are appealing for those with information to come forward.

The vehicle may be a lorry or a tractor with a trailer.

Officers are reviewing CCTV opportunities.

Anyone with information or drivers travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage should contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 32 of September 26.