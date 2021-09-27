Two brawls broke out at Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse at the weekend, with one guard narrowly missing a blow to the head in one and around 15 racegoers throwing punches at each other in the other.

Hundreds saw the first fight break out in the grandstand area of the Suffolk course, with several security guards having ran to split up the scuffle.

Eyewitnesses then saw security run after a small group, just minutes after Pat Dobbs won the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes on Siamsa at 4.15pm, before one man threw a punch at another who was behind a security guard.

One racegoer, who saw the first skirmish, said: "I was just sat on the benches and then looked to my right and saw a small fight. The next thing I know I see a man in a kilt being chased and by someone and the guards quickly following.

"One guard narrowly avoided a punch to the head as one bloke swung for another. I've never seen anything like this at Newmarket before. I was a bit shocked to be honest"

At the end of the meet, security could then be seen rushing to the Millennium Grandstand. Inside a group of around 15 men were filmed brawling at about 5.45pm.

As security guards were trying to break up the fight one man involved in the melee could be seen picking up a crowd control stanchion - the metal poll used to order people into queues - as if he was going to use it.

In the footage, which was initially uploaded on Twitter, a man can be seen walking past with blood on his shirt as the fight continues behind him.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene to reports of violent disorder, which five people were injured but none seriously enough to require hospital treatment.

The force told Suffolk News today that inquiries are continuing to locate those involved in the brawl.

A Newmarket Racecourses spokesman said: “Any form of antisocial behaviour on our racecourses is totally unacceptable. We had a significant stewarding presence at the event as is our usual procedure, who responded on the day in line with their training.

"Suffolk Police were involved as a priority and otherwise nearly 7,000 spectators enjoyed a fantastic day at Newmarket.”

