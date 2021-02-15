Police have issued an urgent appeal to try find a missing 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket, who officers believe could be in Newmarket or Bury St Edmunds.

Jamie Stevens was last seen at about 2.45pm yesterday and was reported as missing to Suffolk Police at 10.45 last night.

He is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jamie Stevens, 16, who has been reported missing (44422389)

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, with a dark hoodie underneath, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face baseball cap and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a bag.

Officers said he has linked to Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, and it is believed he could be in either town.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds