Police have issued a warning about ‘doorstep crime’ after pensioners in two Suffolk towns were tricked out of thousands of pounds by rogue traders.

Suffolk Trading Standards asked the police to raise awareness of incidents in Newmarket and Lowestoft, earlier this month.

In Newmarket, an 80-year-old man was targeted by cold callers on Tuesday, August 8.

Suffolk Police have issued a warning about doorstep crime. Picture: Suffolk Police

Rogue traders told the pensioner work was needed to repair a chimney and loose tiles.

The victim was then driven to the bank and made to take out £10,000 in cash.

On Thursday, August 10, the traders erected scaffolding and carried out the work, which was of a ‘very poor standard’.

Suffolk Trading Standards issued a warning via Suffolk Police. Picture: Suffolk Police

No paperwork, cancellation rights or business rights were given to the victim.

In Lowestoft a 76-year-old woman was told by a male trader, believed to be in his 30s, that he could fix a roof tile for £30, on Friday August 4.

Younger males then climbed on to the roof of the pensioner’s property and allegedly carried out work without her permission and charged her £1200.

The victim felt intimidated and wanted the men to leave so she paid £900 by cheque.

When asked the trader claimed he worked for a business near Great Yarmouth Racecourse – which was false.

Again the victim was not provided with any paperwork.

Suffolk Police said they are circulating the information to raise awareness of doorstep crime.

They are asking members of the public to be vigilant and never deal with doorstep traders.