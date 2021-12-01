Police have issued a public appeal for information after seizing a number of coins during the search of a car in High Street, Newmarket, on Monday lunchtime.

It is believed that the 20 £5 coins and three £2 coins could have been taken during a burglary in Suffolk or neighbouring counties.

One of the two female occupants of the car was arrested by officers in connection with a separate burglary in the London area.

Anyone who recognises the coins or who has any other relevant information is asked to contact Pc Rob March at Bury St Edmunds police station by emailing Robert.march@suffolk.police.uk