Police have launched foot patrols after reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Forest Heath Community Policing team have been carrying out the patrols in the Studlands and Brickfields areas of Newmarket.

Two officers conducted the patrols, speaking to residents in the area about the problems, the policing team said on X.

Officers carried out foot patrols following reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour. Picture: Forest Heath Police

Anyone wishing to report either of the above crimes should call 101.