Suffolk Police have launched an investigation after hundreds of people turned up to a burial in Newmarket.

Mourners from all over the country attended Newmarket Cemetery on Tuesday for the burial of Nottinghamshire woman Prissy Willet, 89, who was interred in the family plot with her mother and father-in-law.

Coronavirus rules limit the number of people who can attend services, yet hundreds turned up to the High Street cemetery grounds with the county's police now launching an investigation.

A Suffolk Police spokesman last night said officers were made aware a funeral and that they attended to 'monitor the situation'.

"Regrettably, significantly more people than were expected arrived at the location and congregated in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations," the spokesman said.

"As a result, police are reviewing the conduct of those present, conducting an investigation, and are in the process of gathering evidence and where individuals are potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported."

The burial, organised by Nottingham-based funeral director A W Lymn, followed a service at Chesterton in Cambridge.

Matthew Lymn, one of the directors, told Suffolk News earlier this week he was not concerned that his firm could be facing a penalty of up to £10,000.

"We had 30 people at the funeral service in Chesterton and the family knew 30 people was the maximum allowed," he said.

"The deceased had a very large family. We tried to work with the police and the council asking then to close the cemetery to all but the immediate family but they said they could not do that because it was a public space. The police were forewarned but they did not turn up.

"My advice to the family was that people should not be coming to the service which was live streamed. Unfortunately for a burial you are in a public space and when the cortege arrived at the cemetery there were already 50 cars parked on the side of the road.

"We did everything we could to dissuade people from coming and the family is sorry to anyone who has been upset by this."

Last month a funeral director was fined £10,000 after police were called to a funeral in Hertfordshire with close to 150 people in attendance.

Coronavirus rules mean a maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral and face masks must be worn in the church and in cemetery grounds.

