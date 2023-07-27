Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Newmarket who is also believed to have links to Brandon.

Mikayla Stones was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with black, shoulder length hair and has ear and nose piercings.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mikayla Stones, 14, from Newmarket who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Police

Anyone who believes they have seen Mikayla, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police by calling 101.