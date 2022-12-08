Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Mildenhall Police make arrests and seize suspected drugs and cash after routine vehicle check in Newmarket

By Cameron Reid
Published: 18:09, 08 December 2022
 | Updated: 18:17, 08 December 2022

Officers made arrests and seized suspected drugs and cash yesterday (December 7) in a Suffolk town.

Mildenhall Police made arrests in Newmarket for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Phones, suspected drugs and cash were seized.

A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police thanked Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit for their assistance.

