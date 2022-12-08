Officers made arrests and seized suspected drugs and cash yesterday (December 7) in a Suffolk town.

Mildenhall Police made arrests in Newmarket for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Phones, suspected drugs and cash were seized.

A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police thanked Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit for their assistance.