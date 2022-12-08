Mildenhall Police make arrests and seize suspected drugs and cash after routine vehicle check in Newmarket
Published: 18:09, 08 December 2022
| Updated: 18:17, 08 December 2022
Officers made arrests and seized suspected drugs and cash yesterday (December 7) in a Suffolk town.
Mildenhall Police made arrests in Newmarket for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Phones, suspected drugs and cash were seized.
A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police thanked Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit for their assistance.