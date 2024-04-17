Police have made further arrests and charged three people after a man was stabbed in a town car park on Wednesday.

Police were called at 5.53pm to reports of an incident in The Rookery, Newmarket, when a man in his 20s was approached by four men before being attacked.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident was at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes

Sonnie Bishop-Browne, 21, of Dick Perryman Court, Newmarket, was arrested on Monday in conncection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

He was susbequently charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) in relation to an incident on April 8.

Georgie Bishop, 19, was arrested on Thursday and taken to Bury PIC for questioning. He was charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was also charged with assault causing ABH in relation to a separate incident on April 8.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 13.

Alisha Gentle, 18, of Exning Road, Newmarket, was arrested on Sunday and questioned at Bury PIC.

She was later charged with using threatening words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress on April 10, as well as assault causing ABH on April 8.

Bishop and Gentle appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Bishop was remanded in custody and Gentle was bailed. Both will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 13.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Haverhill on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting offenders. She was taken to Bury PIC for questioning and bailed to return to police on July 2.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on April 11 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH. He was taken to Bury PIC for questioning and bailed to return to police on July 2.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should ontact West CID on 101 or through its ‘Tell Us’ portal, quoting crime reference 37/19763/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.