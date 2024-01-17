Police have named two people who died in a two-vehicle road crash just outside Newmarket six days before Christmas.

The crash on the B1506 Bury Road at Well Bottom close to the entrance to the Moulton Paddocks estate happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday December 19 and, a private ambulance, carrying two people and a driver, and a blue Volkswagen Golf carrying just its driver.

Ninety-three-year-old Anthony Dawbarn, of Newmarket ,who was travelling as a passenger in the ambulance and 70-year-old Jane Blampied, of Bury St Edmunds, the driver of the Golf both sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they later died.

Two people who died in a Suffolk road crash named by police

The woman driver of the ambulance was also seriously hurt but has since been discharged from hospital while the other passenger, a women, suffered minor injuries. The road was closed until early the following day.

Police crash investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference SC-19122023-302.