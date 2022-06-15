A woman who died in a crash in Cambridgeshire has been named as 24-year-old from Newmarket.

Holly Lucas, of Park Avenue, was driving a blue Toyota Yaris on the A1303, near Stow Cum Quy, at around 5.19pm last Friday, when she was involved in a crash with a silver Honda Accord.

Ms Lucas died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Ilford, in Essex, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

He has been released on bail until August 19.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police quoting incident 404 of June 10.