Police have charged a man with a number of driving and drug offences following a pursuit.

Officers appealed for the driver to stop after he was spotted by officers leaving Newmarket.

Police pursued the vehicle through a rural area, with the vehicle stopping in Cambridgeshire, close to the border with Suffolk.

A search was carried out of the vehicle and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, driving with no insurance and possession of a bladed article.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Junik Ferizaj, 25, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, possession of a knife, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 19