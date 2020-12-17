Police raided a Soham home, finding suspected crack cocaine, after officers pulled over car in Newmarket.

An Audi S5 was pulled stopped by Suffolk Police in Newmarket's Exning Road earlier this week, where officers found £2,000 cash, drugs and a mobile phone in the car.

A 27-year-old man ran off from officers, but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, escaping lawful custody, and assault on an emergency worker.

The Audi, which was stopped in Newmarket's Exning Road earlier this week and was seized by police.

Later on Monday police searched a house in Soham, where they found a quantity of Class A drugs, believed to be crack cocaine, which were seized, along with three watches and another mobile phone.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs at the address.

The man and woman were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

Thousands of pounds were found in the car, which led police to raid a house in Soham.

They have both been released under investigation.

