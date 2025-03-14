Police release further details on A14 crashes around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, which shut it in both directions
Police have released further details on two crashes which shut the A14 around a town in both directions last night.
Officers were alerted to a single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway in the Newmarket area, between junctions 37 and 38, at about 5.40pm.
A Jaguar XF had collided with the central reservation.
At around the same time on the eastbound carriageway, a lorry suffered a blowout.
Suffolk Police implemented a full closure on the westbound route, while Cambridgeshire Police shut the eastbound side.
The closures were in place for some time, a spokesperson for the former said.
The incident on the westbound was cleared by around 7.20pm, while National Highways remained on the eastbound carriageway for a while longer to carry out repairs on the central reservation.