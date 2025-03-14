Police have released further details on two crashes which shut the A14 around a town in both directions last night.

Officers were alerted to a single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway in the Newmarket area, between junctions 37 and 38, at about 5.40pm.

A Jaguar XF had collided with the central reservation.

A stretch of the A14 around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, was shut in both directions last night after two separate crashes. Picture: National Highways

At around the same time on the eastbound carriageway, a lorry suffered a blowout.

Suffolk Police implemented a full closure on the westbound route, while Cambridgeshire Police shut the eastbound side.

The closures were in place for some time, a spokesperson for the former said.

The incident on the westbound was cleared by around 7.20pm, while National Highways remained on the eastbound carriageway for a while longer to carry out repairs on the central reservation.