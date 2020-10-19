Suffolk Police have renewed their appeal to help find a man from just outside Newmarket who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Matthew Bursey was last seen at his Exning home on October 1 and has not been seen since. It is thought he has travelled to Sussex.

The 34 year old has been described as of a slim build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, navy chinos, and brown trainers.

Matthew Bursey was last seen at his Exning home on October 1. (42762442)

A spokesman from the force said officers remain concerned about his welfare.

"Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting CAD reference Suffolk 470 of Thursday 1 October or Sussex CAD 1436," the spokesman said.

