Police are trying to trace a 61-year-old man from Newmarket who went missing from his home at the weekend.

John Daly was last seen at his house in the town at about 4.30pm on Saturday, Suffolk Police said today.

Detectives believe that he may have gone to the railway station and boarded a train, but his direction of travel is unknown.

John Daly, who went missing from his Newmarket home on Saturday.

He does have connections with the West Midlands. Mr Daly is white, 5ft7 tall, and of large build.

He was last seen wearing a navy jumper, grey trousers, brown shoes, and had a black and blue coloured rucksack with him.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Daly, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."

