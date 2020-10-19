Police have seized cocaine, fake cash and cannabis after stopping a man in Newmarket town centre.

A 22-year-old man was searched in Kingston Passage on Friday, and police found a large amount of cash, two mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis was discovered.

Officers then raided his house in Newmarket and found a large amount of cannabis, wraps of drugs thought to be cocaine, and even more cash, some of it suspected to be counterfeit.

A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, suspicion of fraud and forgery and on suspicion of dangerous driving. (42758173)

A police spokesman said: "The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.

"Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

