Large knife seized by police at property in Newmarket
Published: 19:31, 29 March 2022
| Updated: 19:32, 29 March 2022
Police have seized a large knife after attending a property in Newmarket following concerns it was being used by drug dealers.
Police said they attended the address following 'cuckooing concerns'.
Inside, a Machete was found which has been seized to be destroyed.
Cuckooing is a form of crime in which drug dealers take over a person's home to facilitate exploitation.
It is is named after the cuckoo's practice of taking over other birds' nests for their young.