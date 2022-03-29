Police have seized a large knife after attending a property in Newmarket following concerns it was being used by drug dealers.

Police said they attended the address following 'cuckooing concerns'.

Inside, a Machete was found which has been seized to be destroyed.

Cuckooing is a form of crime in which drug dealers take over a person's home to facilitate exploitation.

It is is named after the cuckoo's practice of taking over other birds' nests for their young.