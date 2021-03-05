Police have shutdown a suspected county line operation in a Newmarket drugs bust.

Officers from Suffolk Police yesterday raided a house in Manderston Road and inside found Class A drugs, cash, scales and a mobile phone, which have all been seized.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allowing a property be used for the supply of drugs and on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Suffolk Police have raided a house in Newmarket's Manderston Road (44884036)

And an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning, and have both been released under investigation.

County lines - named after the mobile phone line used to take orders of drugs - often move between towns to import narcotics.

The gangs running the lines often use high levels of violence, with ringleaders grooming young children to become drug runners and carry weapons.

