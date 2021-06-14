Police are standing guard outside a Newmarket home today with forensic teams at the property.

Officers have put a cordon around a home in the town's All Saints Road, as well as the junction with Nat Flatman Street.

Eyewitnesses told Suffolk News they saw a number of police cars attend the scene this afternoon, and said vehicles from the forensic division were at the property.

Police outside a property in Newmarket's All Saints Road / Nat Flatman Street (48183574)

Detectives are now believed to be conducting house to house inquiries in the area.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.

More following.

Police outside a property in Newmarket's All Saints Road / Nat Flatman Street (48183570)

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket