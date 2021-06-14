Police stand guard outside property in Newmarket's All Saints Road
Published: 16:17, 14 June 2021
| Updated: 16:39, 14 June 2021
Police are standing guard outside a Newmarket home today with forensic teams at the property.
Officers have put a cordon around a home in the town's All Saints Road, as well as the junction with Nat Flatman Street.
Eyewitnesses told Suffolk News they saw a number of police cars attend the scene this afternoon, and said vehicles from the forensic division were at the property.
Detectives are now believed to be conducting house to house inquiries in the area.
Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.
More following.
