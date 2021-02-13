Police are taking no action following the breach of coronavirus regulations by mourners attending a burial at Newmarket cemetery last week.

As Suffolk News reported, hundreds of people crowded into the cemetery for the interment of 89-year-old Prissy Willett, from Nottinghamshire, following a funeral service in Chesterton.

Mourners had travelled from all over the country to attend the burial which was organised by Nottingham-based funeral director A W Lymn.

But a spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “An investigation into the matter has taken place, but has concluded that no action is now able to be taken.

"On this occasion, circumstances leading up the incident meant we were unable to enforce a breach of the Covid-19 legislation in the way we would have done normally.

“We will do everything we can to ensure a similar issue does not arise in the future. We appreciate law-abiding people are making sacrifices to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.

Flowers left at Newmarket Cemetery for Prissy Willett, who died aged 89.

"The constabulary is committed to playing its part and will continue to use enforcement, as we have done previously, where there is a blatant disregard for the law.”

Only last month a funeral director was fined £10,000 for failing to manage a funeral in Herfordshire correctly.

