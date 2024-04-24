A watchdog is investigating Suffolk Police for potential misconduct over prior contact with a woman who was beaten to death by her husband.

Suffolk Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in line with standard procedure, after previous contact with Taiwo Abodunde, of Exning Road, Newmarket.

Her husband, Olubunmi Abodunde, 48, today admitted to killing his 41-year-old wife on November 28 with a skateboard.

Abodunde was found guilty today. Pictures: Cameron Reid/Suffolk Police

An IOPC spokesman said it was investigating the recent contact between Suffolk Police and Mrs Abodunde before her death.

He added: “We have established that officers came into contact with Taiwo Abodunde on November 27 before she was tragically found dead at her address the next day by officers.

“In April 2024, we advised two Suffolk officers that they are under investigation for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct.

“We advised another officer that they are under investigation at the level of misconduct. This does not mean disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. Our investigation remains ongoing.”

Ipswich Crown Court today heard how Abodunde was arrested on November 27 after a domestic incident at their home.

As part of his bail conditions, he was banned from entering the family home and contacting his wife.

However, the next morning, he arrived at the home shortly before his wife arrived home from work. An argument followed and he killed her.

Abodunde previously denied murder but changed his plea today. The jury delivered a guilty verdict.

He will be sentenced on May 9.