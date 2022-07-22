Police are urging shoppers to be vigilant after a purse theft in Newmarket High Street.

The victim was out shopping with a friend between 12.50pm and 1.10pm yesterday with her handbag over the back of a wheelchair.

The victim went into a shop leaving her friend outside. When she returned, she realised her purse was missing from her handbag.

Police have urged shoppers to be vigilant.

The purse was later recovered however the cash inside had been stolen.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46415/22 via the police website or by calling 101.