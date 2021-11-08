Some of the biggest names in pop, funk, soul, disco and R&B are among the acts announced for a popular festival just over the Suffolk border next year.

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and Chic will be on the line-up for The Cambridge Club festival, which runs from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, 12.

The festival, which had its inaugural weekend in 2021, will be back at Childerley Orchard with the star-studded line-up in 2022.

Four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie will be performing on Saturday, while Diana Ross will be playing a setlist of her hits for the ultimate singalong to close the show on the Sunday.

Saturday night's special guests are none other than the iconic Nile Rodgers and Chic, whose classic live show boasts a string of Number One hits.

Further acts announced include Corinne Bailey Rae, Gabrielle and Sara Cox, alongside Craig Charles Fun and Soul Club, Trevor Nelson and Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno.

Friday night's headliners are yet to be announced, so there will be even more music on offer for weekend ticket holders, alongside the artists revealed today.

Campers can also head to the Party-Time Continuum After Dark stage as the sun goes down for sets from DJs Jodie Harsh, Crazy P and more.

William Young, the festival's managing director, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming such iconic artists to The Cambridge Club next year.

"Since we started out, these were some of the dream names on our list, so we're absolutely blown away to be able to announce them.

"It’s the most apt and exciting line-up we could have wished for following the breakout success of last year – it really embodies the feel-good, dance-focussed philosophy at the heart of the festival and spans the generations so there’s something for all ages.

"The 2021 event was incredible – to see people coming together to celebrate and dance after a tough couple of years was magical.

"We can’t wait to welcome even more of you to The Cambridge Club next June. We’re upping the levels and turning up the party, so don’t miss it!”

Alongside the music, The Cambridge Club also offers a three-day feast of arts, culture and wellbeing, with something for all ages.

Festival goers can start their morning by practising peaceful mindfulness and yoga, led by experienced instructors.

Each day, the unique Orchard area hosts comedy, talks, and live podcasts and for children and parents, The Imagination Station offers entertaining, educational, and energetic activities.

Cuisines from all over the world will also be on offer, with a multitude of stalls and street food options as well as sit-down dining experiences.

The Childerley Orchard site is just a few minutes outside of Cambridge city centre, and close to Cambridge North train station.

To get exclusive early access to tickets via their pre-sale, which opens at 10am tomorrow, sign up on The Cambridge Club website now.

General sale will open from Friday.

