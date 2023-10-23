A band who rose to fame in the 2000s will be continuing their 20th anniversary tour next summer at a Suffolk venue.

Busted will perform on Friday, July 19 at Newmarket Racecourses as part of next year’s Newmarket Nights live music showcase.

The group had hit singles with ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘What I Go To School For’ which saw them win two Brit Awards and more than five million records sold worldwide.

Busted will be playing Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 19. Picture: Busted

They said: “We had an unbelievable time on our anniversary tour this year and can’t wait to continue celebrations in the summer.

“Outdoor shows are some of our absolute favourites, and we’re looking forward to seeing you all in the glorious sunshine.”

After a hiatus in 2019, band members Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis reunited to embark on their 20th anniversary tour ahead of recently released album ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’.

Busted concluded this year’s 26-date tour at The O2 in London last week - but the celebrations will continue next summer as The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourses welcome the boys back to the venue after eight years.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Busted last headlined Newmarket Nights back in 2016 and they’ve been long overdue a return visit.

“From Charlie winning The Masked Singer at the start of the year to the band finally clinching their first number one album, 2023 has truly been theirs.

“We can’t wait to welcome them back amongst a stellar line-up next year.”

Tickets will be on sale at 10am this Thursday via thejockeyclublive.co.uk with a presale available from 10am tomorrow.

Tickets are priced starting from £30.24 for presale and from £35.84 general sale.