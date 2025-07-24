A pop-up shop offering a chance for local entrepreneurs to build their businesses has been launched by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

It is in the town’s High Street in the premises formerly occupied by Wiggs jewellers which have been completely refurbished and now bears its original name, Fairfield House.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone wanting to explore the high street retail environment without taking on long-term costs,” said Josh Schunmann, the foundation’s chief executive. “This dedicated retail space offers a unique opportunity for businesses, creatives, and community groups to test new ideas, showcase products, and engage directly with local customers.

The new pop-up shop in Newmarket High Street

“Designed with flexibility in mind, the pop-up shop is available to hire on a short-term basis, making it an ideal solution for businesses looking to create immersive, exciting retail experiences without the commitment of a permanent high street lease.”

Newmarket Charitable Foundation is working with Newmarket BID on the pop-up project and BID manager Natalie Robinson said: “It’s also a great way to bring fresh energy and variety to our town centre. We look forward to helping promote these businesses to our local audience.”

“Whether you’re an artisan maker, a start-up brand, or an established business looking to trial a new product line or location, the pop-up shop provides a cost-effective way to build brand awareness, generate buzz with limited time offers, and connect with your target audience in a more personal and engaging setting,” said Mr Schunmann.

Pop-up shops have become a proven method for businesses to try out new markets, trial services, or run seasonal promotions, and with its prominent position the Newmarket shop is well placed to support this. It also has collaborative backing from both the charitable and business community which its leaders hope will make it an exciting prospect for businesses looking to grow or innovate.

The Newmarket Charitable Foundation was formed by local business leaders as a charity in April 2021. It was formed as a logical development or next step of the Newmarket Festival, which had been established in 2007.

The charity’s objectives are to support a range of activities to fund and facilitate high impact projects, including the Newmarket cinema at the Kings Theatre, to help improve and develop Newmarket for the benefit of everyone in the town.