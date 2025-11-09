Popular Newmarket volunteer boxing coach Mark O’Reilly has been nominated as the local hero who will switch on the town’s Christmas lights display later this month.

Mark, who has lived in the town for more than three decades and runs the New Astley Boxing Club at the Racing Centre in Fred Archer Way, was put forward by several residents in Love Newmarket BID’s recent hero search.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been asked to turn on the Christmas Lights this year,” he said. “I’ve been in the town for 36 years and don’t see that anything I do is particularly worthy of the title; I just do what I’m able to help our community.

Mark O'Reilly with Newmarket BID manager Natalie Robinson

“I’m in a position to help the kids of our area, giving them a chance that I didn’t have myself. I’ve volunteered for over 25 years, and have seen generations through the ring. Some start with me with gloves up to their elbows, next thing they’re towering above me with their own kid holding their hand,” he said.

“Mental illness is a big part of my life. I try and be there or talk to people as much as I can. In my industry, mental health is rife. I keep in contact as much as I can but it’s not a big deal it’s just something I do. I’m very lucky to be in a position to do what I do so why wouldn’t I help people if I can. I’m no one special; I’m just Mark O’Reilly from the flats.”

Natalie Robinson, manager of Love Newmarket BID, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Mark as our Christmas Lights switch on hero this year. His dedication, compassion and quiet commitment to helping others truly embodies the spirit of Newmarket. Mark represents everything that’s special about our town community, kindness and pride. We can’t wait to celebrate the start of the festive season with him.”

This year’s lights switch-on event which is backed by Tattersalls, Newmarket Town Council and Crem Recruitment is in the High Street on Friday, November 21. It gets under way at 4.30 pm with Mark turning on the lights at 7pm.

Entertainment will include live music and performances from local groups including the Fairstead House school choir, The Snow Queen and Friends, Vogue Athletics, the Starlight Sisters and the Newmarket Community Choir.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a funfair, market stalls, visit Mr and Mrs Claus in the Newmarket Charitable Foundation’s pop-up shop and sample festive food and drink from a range of local favourites such as The Tack Box, Waitrose, Il Sapori di Napoli, Bravo Café, Richer Spirits and Paulina’s Chilean Bakery.