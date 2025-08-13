A popular family-run café has expanded to Newmarket Leisure Centre.

Barleycorn Café has been based at Mildenhall Hub for three and a half years after Abbeycroft’s CEO Warren Smyth approached the eatery’s founder Shelby Foord.

Shelby and her daughter Maysie, who joined the business five years ago, have brought their vision to Newmarket in the café space inside the leisure centre.

Barleycorn Café, a family-run business in Mildenhall, has expanded to Newmarket Leisure Centre. Picture: Abbeycroft

They have already begun shaping the offer by asking customers what they want to see.

Shelby said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built in Mildenhall and the relationships we’ve formed through that. So when the opportunity came up to take on the Newmarket café, we jumped at the chance.

“We want it to be more than just a place for a quick coffee after a gym session or class – we see it as a real destination, somewhere people can come for a proper break, whether they’re using the centre, visiting the hospital across the road, or just passing by.

The Barleycorn Café is now open at Newmarket Leisure Centre. Picture: Abbeycroft

“We’re all about creating a warm, welcoming environment and offering food that tastes great but is also made with care – that’s why we only use locally sourced ingredients and make sure there are healthy options alongside the treats.”

Warren said: “Abbeycroft’s centres are community hubs – and working with people like Shelby and Maisie, who share our values and commitment to the local area, is what makes that possible.

“We love working with local businesses and suppliers who are passionate about wellbeing and making a difference.

“Barleycorn has done a fantastic job at the Mildenhall Hub, and we’re thrilled to have them bringing that same energy and care to Newmarket.”