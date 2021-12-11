A popular Newmarket shop will pull the shutters down for the final time next month after more than 60 years in business.

Carpet and flooring store, All Square Flooring, in Old Station Road has been run as a family business by Chris and Christine Beard for more than 30 years but it was founded by Norman Mayes back in 1961 and managed by Christine’s father Fred until he bought the business in 1982.

Fred, who died in 2013, was a long serving member of RAFA, the Royal Air Force Association, the town’s chamber of trade and the local swimming club and he was introduced to the Queen when she visited Newmarket Day Centre in 2011.

All Square Flooring is closing after 61 years. Pictured are Christine Beard and husband Chris. Picture by Mark Westley

In 1989 Christine joined him at the shop and gradually took the reins as Fred moved towards retirement. In 1997 her husband Chris left the Navy to join her at All Square.

“We’ve loved running the shop together ever since,” said Christine, whose lasting memories include putting in the flooring in the Queen’s toilet in the Royal Box at the Rowley Mile and going to Uganda to install flooring in a Medical Research Council laboratory working to combat AIDS.

The shop has also provided a window for the Cataholics cats’ re-homing charity of which Christine is a keen supporter.

Fred Claydon

“The last two years have given us a different outlook on making the most of life though with the pandemic going on and the knees are starting to go as well, so we felt it was the right time to retire,” said Christine.

“I’ll be very happy looking after my cats and living the quiet life.

"We don’t have children or grandchildren to pass the shop on to and so we decided that selling up and moving on was the right option.

"We’re so lucky to have had our many wonderful customers though, and it’s been a real pleasure to see them come each week, and then as the years go by, you see their children come in and then they start to bring the grandchildren in as well.

"We want to say a big thank you to all of those customers for being such an important part of our lives for so long.

"We don’t have plans to go abroad on any big holidays or anything once we are retired, but we might see some parts of the UK as there are plenty of nice places to visit here.”

The couple are keen to see their regular customers drop by for a final visit before they close for the last time on January 26.