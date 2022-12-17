The funeral of Paddy Simpson, a popular member of Newmarket’s racing community, will be held at the town’s Roman Catholic Church at 11am on Thursday to mark what his widow Sandra described as ‘a good and happy life’.

Patrick Francis Simpson, known to all as Paddy, was 81 when he died peacefully at his home in Valley Way on December 7 with his family by his side. The service will be followed by private cremation and his ashes will be taken to Co. Wicklow in Ireland where he was born. Irish musician Brendan O’Brien will fulfil a promise when he performs at his old friend’s Wake at the Exning Road Club.

Mr Simpson’s racing career began on The Curragh as an apprentice to Michael Hurley, later moving to John Oxx before deciding to come to Newmarket where he worked for trainers including Harry Wragg, John Waugh, Jack Watts, Paul Kelleway and royal trainer William Hastings-Bass, in whose yard he was introduced to the late Queen.

Paddy Simpson

In 1975, Mr Simpson took part in the 13-week stablelad’s strike and was at the Rowley Mile when the lads, who were battling the trainers for a £4.70 a week pay rise, tried to prevent the running of the first two classics of the season.

He later remembered: “We marched shoulder to shoulder that day, everyone felt proud that they were trying to do something. Lads are much better paid today and are treated with more respect and that all started with the strike.”

He later left racing and for 20 years was employed as a groundsman at Tattersalls. After his retirement, Mr Simpson cultivated his garden and continued to enjoy going racing. He was happiest in the company of his six grandchildren, who adored him and of whom he was very proud.

He and Sandra were married on March 26, 1966, the first wedding at the ‘new’ Roman Catholic Church which had been consecrated three days earlier. The couple had three daughters, twins Ann Simpson and Tricia Jaggard, and Lorraine Woor.