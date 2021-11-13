A popular former nightclub is to be resurrected for a night of nostalgic reunions in Newmarket.

De Niro’s nightclub will be recreated within a large marquee at The Polo Club, off the A1304 near Newmarket, on November 27 by the Highfield Event Group, with a floor space constructed to reflect the club’s ground floor layout.

Free entry is being offered for former staff members and the event will also see the return of former DJ Martin Gear.

Clubbers from all over the region once flocked to De Niro’s nightclub in Grosvenor Yard

The event, which will take place between 8pm and 2am and costs £25 per ticket, has been organised by Claire Chapman, of Newmarket, who works for Highfield Event Group.

“Myself, my friends and my brother all grew up going to De Niro’s and we still talk about it from time to time,” she said. “With the events industry having taken a hit during the pandemic, we thought a reunion event for De Niro’s would be a perfect way to welcome people back to a special event that will bring back memories for so many people.

“We have DJ Martin Gear on board to bring back all the songs and sounds of the nightclub and we’re setting up the structure to mimic its ground floor area, so it will be a great nostalgic night. There are a lot of local people who met there who have now got married and had families so it’s a special place for a lot of people.

Newmarket DJ Martin Gear who will be making a De Niro’s comeback at the reunion celebration

“It was always the place to be when we were younger, with great vibes, two rooms offering different music types and things like slush puppy machine, the lasers, the sky searcher, and the punch bag which gave the club its unique character.”

The nightclub, which formed part of the town’s former cinema, The Doric, was once the largest of its kind in East Anglia and attracted clubbers from all over the region up until 2014 when owner Terry Lake put it on the market for £2.1 million.

Six hundred tickets have already been sold for the reunion celebration .

To find out more or buy a ticket, go to www.denirosnewmarket.com

