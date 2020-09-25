Newmarket 's Henry Cecil Open Weekend could not take place in its usual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers were determined to bring some of its most popular events online to support Racing Welfare, the British Racing School, and the town's Racing Centre.

The open weekend's website has brought the best of horseracing’s HQ straight into people's homes, with viewers enjoying the action encouraged to donate via the official fundraising page .

Racing fans are able to see behind scenes at some of the UK’s leading training operations, with William Haggas, Charlie Appleby, James Fanshawe, plus many more, giving a unique insight into life at their yards.

There is also a look inside Newmarket’s leading equine sites, such as the National Horse Racing Museum and the British Racing School.

Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: “This year more than ever it is important that we continue to promote our sport and help raise funds for our charities - Racing Welfare, British Racing School, and the Racing Centre.

"We hope racing fans across the country will enjoy the great insight on offer from Newmarket and support our charities by donating."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket