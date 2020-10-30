A Newmarket woman died after her body became overwhelmed by an infection, causing her to collapse in her garden and hit her head on a concrete patio.

An inquest in Ipswich today heard Discover Newmarket tour guide Jane O’Shea, had been found unconscious outside her Elliott Close home by her neighbour, and close friend, Claire Ricks on April 19.

The court was told that in the days before the 59 year old she was discovered she had complained of feeling unwell and the day before she was found she had been involved in two car crashes within minutes of each other.

Jane O'Shea, who died earlier this year after collapsing at her Newmarket home.

Police were called after her neighbours suspected she was drink driving after she crashed into a wall 400 yards from her home, managing to reverse into it again moments later. When officers arrived they found her at the wheel of her car which was in a hedge at the junction of Noel Murless Drive and Fordham Road.

Police did a roadside breath test which was negative, and asked her if she wanted to be seen over by a paramedic, which she refused.

Ms Ricks said: “None of these things Jane would have done if she was feeling her normal self. She said she was fine but in hindsight she was probably not.”

Emergency services were called the next morning after Ms Ricks found her long-time friend unconscious on her back.

Mrs O'Shea was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, where she was put on life support. Intensive care doctors found she had severe brain injuries along with severe sepsis and sepsis shock.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley said sepsis would have developed over the course of an infection before she was admitted to hospital.

During her time in the neuroscience unit doctors had managed to turn the tide on the blood poisoning, but her brain injuries were not improving and a surgical intervention was ruled out.

On May 3 Mrs O’Shea’s family, advised by hospital consultants, made the decision to end treatment. She died later that day.

Hailing from Blairgowrie, in Scotland, where her parents ran a hotel, she came to Newmarket to work in racing in the late 1970s and made the town her home. She worked for trainer Luca Cumani before a stint with Paul Kelleway, for whom she led up Media Luna, who finished runner-up in the 1984 Oaks at 66-1.

In 1987 she joined William Haggas as he started his training career at Somerville Lodge, in Fordham Road, and later became head girl. She led up 1992 Lincoln winner High Low and four years later celebrated with the team when Shaamit won the Derby.

Mrs O'Shea went on to be a respected guide for Discover Newmarket and such was her talent for the job she was often requested by visitors making return trips.

“She had always been a hard worker, loved her dogs, was a popular figure in Newmarket and had many friends", said Ms Ricks.

Mr Parsley said Mrs O'Shea's erratic driving was an early sign of sepsis, and, on the balance of probabilities, the traumatic brain injury, which led to her death, was not sustained in the crash but was caused by the fall.

“Had she fallen at home in the bedroom and fallen on the bed or on a carpet she might not have received the injuries she received when she collapsed on concrete,” he said.

Mr Parsley concluded her death was accidental, and added: “This fall was contributed to by the progression of a naturally occurring illness. In short, Jane had that fall because she developed sepsis.”

