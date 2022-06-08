A former jockey and popular Newmarket work rider, who was found dead at his home in the town, took his own life, an inquest has concluded.

A hearing in Ipswich yesterday was told that 48-year-old Maurizio Vargiu was found hanged by his mother-in-law at the house where he lived in Elizabeth Avenue on November 24 last year.

Police officers who were called to the scene and tried to resuscitate Mr Vargiu using CPR for more than 30 minutes.

A hearing was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich yesterday into the death of Maurizio Vargiu

Paramedics then took over but they, too, were unsuccessful and he died at the scene at 2.55pm.

Mr Vargiu was identified by his wife, Stefania, who was at the inquest.

In a statement to the hearing, Mr Vargiu’s family said he had not been suicidal and what had happened was completely unexpected.

A report from his doctor said he had a history of seizures but there were no issues relating to his mental health.

A post-mortem examination confirmed hanging as the cause of death and the coroner, Daniel Sharpstone, recorded a verdict of suicide.

Mr Vargiu, who was born in Rome, had been a successful jockey in his native Italy, riding more than 1,200 winners before he relinquished his licence in 2013.

He then became a work rider, working first in France and then moving to Newmarket, where he worked for Charlie Appleby and latterly for John Gosden.

During his career he had looked after many good horses, notably Without Parole, winner of the 2018 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

