A burglary which saw power tools stolen from an outbuilding is being investigated by police.

Officers said the burglary took place in Top Green in Denston, near Newmarket, between 6pm on Friday December 30 and 2pm Saturday December 31.

A person or persons removed the padlock and power tools including a chainsaw, a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer, an axe and a saw were stolen.

Top Green, Denston. Picture: Google maps

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 37/81831/22.