Police have praised the public for helping an officer who was being assaulted in Newmarket.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet, a spokesman said the incident was in Oaks Drive yesterday.

He said: “With the help of the public, the male was restrained.”

He was arrested with police support arriving shortly after.