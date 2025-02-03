A great grandfather who had his gallbladder removed has praised a hospital team who carried out a record number of operations like his in a single day using high-tech robots that assist with keyhole surgery.

Fifty-one-year-old Ian Dove, from Burwell, who was operated on by surgeon Mr Siong-Seng Liau, said he went into theatre at noon and left Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, at 3.30pm the same day. If he had undergone open surgery he said he would have been in hospital for a week.

The Super Sunday session last Sunday saw surgeons undertake 10 laparoscopic procedures, with all of the patients treated as day surgery cases with robotic surgery allowing for a faster recovery.

The Super Sunday surgery team in front of one of the da Vinci robots. Inset: Ian Dove who was discharged after surgery in less than three hours

“The incredible thing is that I left without any pain. I think keyhole surgery and Super Sundays to cut waiting lists are a fantastic idea,” said Mr Dove.

The construction worker went to his GP when he started suffering pain in his upper stomach. The pain came and went, but when it became constant, he was referred to Addenbrooke’s.

Following a lengthy wait for his operation Mr Dove, who was increasingly having to take days off work, jumped at the opportunity to be added to a smaller pilot Super Sunday list in December. After a few weeks recovering at home Mr Dove, who has 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, is looking forward to spending more time with them.

He is also eager to return to fishing and getting back on a motorbike. He is hoping to ride in the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races in June.

Ian Grove who was discharged after surgery in less than three hours

“There were days when I couldn’t pick up a screwdriver, let alone move bricks and plasterboards, but after the operation I was absolutely fine with the exception of a few bullet holes, which you can hardly see now,” said Mr Dove, who lives with his wife Glynis.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on the bike and going to the Isle of Man. It is an amazing spectacle and a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

Sunday’s surgery marathon on procedures to remove the gallbladder was offered in the event of painful gallstones in the upper part of the stomach.

By undertaking the same procedures in two theatres with two specialist da Vinci robots, one of which was bought by Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT), specially trained surgeons can perform a large number of operations safely and efficiently helping reduce waiting lists.

Many of the patients who developed more complex gallbladder disease had benefited from the faster recovery provided by robotic surgery.

