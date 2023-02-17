Two prison officers at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk have been arrested, following a corruption investigation.

Detectives from Eastern Region Special Operations Unit's (ERSOU) prison intelligence unit arrested two women in their 20s on Thursday, December 16, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

The operation relates to one individual conveying banned goods into wings within the prison.

Two prison officers at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk have been arrested. Pictured: Mecha Morton

The women were taken into police custody for further questioning and were subsequently bailed.

Officers also seized digital devices, which will be examined by ERSOU’s specialist investigators.

Detective Sergeant Steve Morrison, who led the investigation, said: “These arrests form part of an investigation into corruption within the prison estate and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We work closely with His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service and all prisons across the region to tackle this issue, and we’ll continue to target those looking to act illegally.”