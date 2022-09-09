Newmarket residents, and representatives of local organisations, are being invited to attend the local reading of the Proclamation on the Accession of the new sovereign on Sunday.

It will be read by the mayor of Newmarket , Cllr Philippa Winter, at the King Edward VII Memorial Hall at 3.30pm.

It will followed by a short multi-faith prayers of affirmation and the Newmarket Town Band will be on hand to play the National Anthem.

Newmarket new mayor Philippa Winter. Picture by Mark Westley

The county proclamation will be read at the Cornhill in Ipswich at 1pm on Sunday.