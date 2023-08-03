A ground-breaking ceremony has taken place at the new eco-friendly, near-net zero Kennett Garden Village development, near Newmarket.

Kennett Garden Village, on the edge of Kennett, will include 500 homes, 150 of which will be affordable, with 60 of those owned and managed by Kennett Community Land Trust (KCLT) in perpetuity. In addition, the development will include new roads, a school, large areas of green open space and community infrastructure.

This special day last month was hosted by homebuilder Bellway, which is set to build 324 homes in phase one of the development, to mark construction getting under way.

Housing developer Bellway has commenced work their Kennett Garden Village site, near Newmarket, where they expect to build 324 new homes to the area. Left to right front: Tim Foddy and Sue Baxter from Kennett Parish Council with Bellway’s regional chairman Jonathan Underwood, Lucy Frazer MP, Cllr Anna Bailey, Sally Bonnett from East Cambridgeshire District Council and Frank Danks, secretary at Kennett CLT. Back: Construction director Dean Takkou, sales manager Amy Hughes, and project manager Paul Temple from Bellway with Robin Swanson, chairman of Kennett CLT, and Bellway land director Jonathan Wells. Picture: Bellway

The occasion was attended by key project partners KCLT, the Dane Hill Estate and East Cambs Trading Company (ECTC), as well as MP for South East Cambridgeshire Lucy Frazer, Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, and representatives from Kennett Parish Council.

Rhiannon Jones, head of sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “It was wonderful to welcome our visitors and talk to them about our plans for this new community in terms of homes, landscaping, and of course the environmentally-friendly measures that are to be built into these properties.

“The very latest thinking on open space, biodiversity and sustainability has been considered in our plans for Kennett Garden Village. Our guests enjoyed finding out more about the measures we have included, and being part of this important occasion.

Left to right: Jonathan Underwood, central regional chair from Bellway, with Lucy Frazer MP and Cllr Anna Bailey at the ground-breaking ceremony at Kennett Garden Village. Picture: Bellway

“We hope they will return to see this space become a thriving community of wonderful new homes in the coming years.”

In 2021 Bellway was selected as the homebuilder and partner that would bring this project to fruition.

The homes in phase one will be built in two parts: Bellway will deliver 160 at The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village; Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway group, will build 164 homes at Lark’s Place at Kennett Garden Village.

There will be 93 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership, 30 of which will be owned by KCLT and available first and foremost for local people with links to Kennett.

The developments will include one and two-bedroom apartments as well as two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

The homes will have sustainability measures built in, including solar panels on all homes. There will be low-carbon energy-efficient air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points for every house.

High levels of insulation will be provided throughout the homes to cut down on heat loss. Construction methods used in the build will encourage cooling in summer and heating in winter and appliances will have an energy efficiency rating of A+/A.

Robin Swanson, chairman of Kennett Community Land Trust, said: “Today marked an important milestone in our mission to provide homes that people in Kennett can genuinely afford to live in. We are proud to have helped to shape the plans for this flagship development and look forward to welcoming residents to this sustainable new community.”

Kennett Garden Village is a beneficiary of the Government’s £300 million Community Housing Fund, which helps community groups build homes by covering a range of costs incurred in the process.

The Community Land Trust received funds in 2019 and again in 2021, when it was awarded £53,525 towards its work.

Kennett Garden Village will feature key upfront infrastructure improvements to the crossroads at the Bell Inn junction and a perimeter road to take traffic away from the village centre, 30 acres of public open space, including allotments, orchard areas, a village green and pond and several children’s play areas.

To protect and improve the biodiversity of the land, the schemes will feature green infrastructure including a herbal walk, meadows, wetland and ‘doorstep greens’ among the homes.

Properties at the two schemes are expected to be released for sale before the end of this year, with show homes set to open early in 2024.

The wider development is set to comprise an enterprise zone for businesses, a retirement village community and additional living infrastructure through local centre including shops. Outline planning consent for the scheme was secured in April 2020 by ECTC and the landowner with support from KCLT.

The site will provide nearly £10 million in Section 106 contributions and Community Infrastructure Levy which will benefit the site, Kennett Parish Council and other key district council priorities.

To find out more about the Ferns see here and for Lark’s Place see here.

The sales teams can be contacted on 01638 438070 for the Ferns and 01638 438132 for Lark’s Place.