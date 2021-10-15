Town councillors have agreed to contribute thousands of pounds to help fund a project to clear out the drain which runs alongside the town’s Yellow Brick Road footpath.

At a meeting on Monday, members of the authority’s neighbourhood plan committee heard that West Suffolk Council was planning to spend over £9,500 to carry out improvement works to the drain from the A14 to Exeter Road.

The work will include clearing the banks, removing overhanding branches and blockages and creating a tunnel throughout the length of the watercourse.

The council will soon start work on clearing the drain.

After discussing the plan, the town council agreed to a request to contribute £2,000 towards the project.

Mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “I think we would be delighted to see it cleared before the winter rain. This would be a very positive contribution towards the improvement of the Yellow Brick Road which we should make in the spirit of collaboration.

“The only way to improve the area is to make it an attractive place that people would think twice about before spoiling it. If we value the Yellow Brick Road we have to cough up for it.

Cllr Andy Drummond said: “I think it would be very good value and I am staggered it can be cleared for that amount.”

Deputy mayor Cllr Chris O’Neill said: “I support the initiative with the caveat that we would expect an ongoing maintenance plan.”

The drain alongside the Yellow Brick Road has long been an eyesore thwarting efforts to make the area around it a more attractive community space. It has also had a tendancy to flood in the past.

Earlier this month volunteers joined town councillors in a community bulb planting event when thousands of daffodil bulbs were planted around the perimeter of the green along the footpath which are set to bloom next spring. The Jockey Club has also been active recently helping clear vegetation.

