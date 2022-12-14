Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Newmarket property handed closure order after being linked to drug supply and anti-social behaviour

By Kaia Nicholl

kaia.nicholl@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:35, 14 December 2022
 | Updated: 18:37, 14 December 2022

A Newmarket property has been handed a closure order by police.

This comes after it was linked with drug supply and anti-social behaviour.

The order came into action today with notices placed on the building.

A property in Haverhill was also handed a closure order today.

A Mildenhall police spokesperson said: "These behaviours will not be tolerated and actions will be taken against those who cause a nuisance to others."

Crime Newmarket Kaia Nicholl