Newmarket property handed closure order after being linked to drug supply and anti-social behaviour
Published: 18:35, 14 December 2022
| Updated: 18:37, 14 December 2022
A Newmarket property has been handed a closure order by police.
This comes after it was linked with drug supply and anti-social behaviour.
The order came into action today with notices placed on the building.
A property in Haverhill was also handed a closure order today.
A Mildenhall police spokesperson said: "These behaviours will not be tolerated and actions will be taken against those who cause a nuisance to others."