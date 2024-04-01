A proposal to turn a bank in Newmarket into a restaurant or coffee shop has been deemed lawful by a council.

The Trustees of the Carolgate Friendly Society, in Mayfair, London, have been granted a lawful development certificate for change of use of the Lloyds Bank, in the town’s High Street.

However, Lloyds Bank has denied it is closing the branch when asked about the plans in February.

Lloyds Bank in Newmarket. Picture: Google

Newmarket Town Council said its committee voiced no objection to the proposal, but preferred for the existing bank usage to continue.

West Suffolk Council, in making its decision, said two previous applications for the change of use from financial and professional services to a restaurant had been approved but were never implemented.

It said there were no other factors or restrictions which would prevent the proposed change of use without requiring planning permission.

When asked about the plans in February, a Lloyds Bank spokesperson: "We haven't made any announcements about the Newmarket Lloyds Bank branch and, if anything were to change, our colleagues, customers and the local community would be the first to know.”