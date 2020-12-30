Newmarket's town councillors are set to look over plans to renovate a High Street shop.

Proposals have been submitted to West Suffolk Council detailing changes to the former VS Carpets and Rugs shop in the town centre, with the store front set to be refurbished.

And if district planners give the go-ahead the upstairs will be converted into a flat, along with other internal changes to bring the building and shop up to date.

In September last year VS Carpets and Rugs shut its doors for the final time after being in the town for decades. Since then, it has stood empty.

Now Cambridge-based architects Neale Associates have set out details of the updates to the historic building and Newmarket Town Council's planning committee are set to look over the proposed alterations on Monday.

Part of the work includes the removal of the modern staircase inside, along with the removal of a flat roof at the back of the High Street property.

Newmarket Town Council cannot give permission for a development to go-ahead or not, and are only advisory. It is up to West Suffolk Council, the local planning authority, to have the final say.

The historic listed building dates back to the 1700s. John Chapman's map of 1787 shows it being one of the town's coffee shops.

From about 1879 Quant & Son Bespoke Shoemakers occupied the unit, who were in the town until 1979.

When the building won its Grade II listing in 1984, the property was two shops with a flat above.

Throughout its history it has had many changes inside and out, including moving the original door to the High Street as well as moving stairs inside which once accessed the original flat upstairs.

