A pub just outside Newmarket is calling on locals to help it win a national award.

The Packhorse Inn, in Moulton, had been nominated in the Great British Pub Awards, which its organisers have said this year are to celebrate businesses which have supported the local community and become real 'pub heroes'.

The Suffolk pub is a finalist in three categories - Front Line Support, Charity Champion, and Feeding the Community - but now needs your help to be crowned champion in the public vote.

Part of the Chestnut Group of pubs, The Packhorse Inn played a key part in preparing and delivering 25,000 free meals since April to frontline workers and those in need.

Local beneficiaries included First Choice Home Care, the East Anglian Ambulance Service, and West Suffolk's community nurses. And working with Newmarket Festival, the pub also helped families in need in and around the town.

Company founder Philip Turner said: "We are are really proud of the part we played and the selfless contribution of our teams to give thanks to those on the frontlines. The feedback from the NHS staff, care workers and communities have been heart-warming.

Mr Turner added: "We are delighted to be nominated for three Great British Pub Awards, but we would like to extend this recognition to all local businesses, suppliers, and everyone who helped to make the idea a reality."

Online voting is open until midnight on Wednesday and staff have urged locals to back the pub in the three categories nominated.

Last year there was only one winner in Suffolk at the awards. The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell, was named best for wine.

