A pub is celebrating being handed a five–star food hygiene rating after a disappointing one–star earlier this year.

The Star at Lidgate, near Newmarket, was branded one–star by the Food Standards Agency in May after owners failed to produce paperwork concerning food management and cleaning.

But earlier this month after a follow–up inspection, the pub was deemed a five–star establishment, which owner Alex Hastie has called 'very important'.

The Star at Lidgate. Picture: Google maps

"For us to receive the one–star rating I had misplaced the booklet which shows processes for keeping the kitchen clean and food storage information," he explained.

"Even though I could explain all of this to him and show the man direct I had to have the information written down."

Mr Hastie said The Star being recognised as five–star is 'very important' to his business.

"Lots of people look online now and read information and it may come across to people that the kitchen is not kept to a high standard and they wouldn’t want to eat in the pub - this is not the case.

"The pub is my livelihood and is my only income and I have a young family to support.

"It is hard for everyone at the moment, but for people who can and enjoy going out, I wouldn’t want them not to come to The Star because of my one–star rating."

Mr Hastie is pleased customers will now feel at ease eating in the restaurant, and hopes they continue to visit.

"I have local customers from the surrounding community and they come and support me. They would be disappointed if my one-star was true," he said.