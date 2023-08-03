A village pub will see investment of £1 million after expansion plans were unanimously approved by a planning committee.

A planning application was submitted to West Suffolk Council for improvement works at the Packhorse Inn in Bridge Street, Moulton, near Newmarket, including extensions to the kitchen and restaurant and building a detached eight-bedroom accommodation block.

The eight-bedroom block would be built following the demolition of an existing property on site, Copperfords.

The Packhorse Inn. Picture: Google

The proposal, which was recommended for approval by council officers, had received a total of 17 objections from neighbours who raised concerns including overlooking, lack of parking and increased traffic, and the impact of noise upon residents.

The pub, which is part of the Chestnut Group, currently has eight bed and breakfast rooms and car parking.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee unanimously approved the application yesterday, with conditions.

Afterwards, Henry Fairbanks, chief operating officer for the Chestnut Group, said: “We are clearly overjoyed with the unanimous approval of the works from the council and look forward to working with the community on the next part of the journey for the Packhorse.”

Mr Fairbanks told the committee meeting that the Packhorse, which has almost 30 people on the books, was a successful pub, but growth had been stilted due to lack of footprint.

He said: “The re-establishment of a dedicated bar, improvement of the kitchen working environment and a conservatory to maintain the dining area are a necessary but risky project.

“To protect this investment we can increase bedrooms to 16 – maintaining the ‘inn’ feel, opening seven days a week and provide further local employment and tourism.”

Mr Fairbanks said the proposal has been ‘adapted considerably’ following comments from local residents and the planners, including reducing the number of bedrooms from 10 to eight.

He added: “There will be no access to the bedrooms via the Packhorse bridge, reducing sensitive traffic density. We have created surplus car parking spaces to minimise disruption on Bridge Street, and following dialogue with neighbours we have adapted parking configuration and introduced additional planting to protect borders.”

During the discussion, Cllr Donna Higgins said she was ‘very pleased’ to hear there was a hospitality business that felt expansion was within its capabilities.

She felt the proposals were appropriate and said: “If you live near to a pub you will expect there to be some noise up to a reasonable time, I would have thought up to 11pm.”

She added the introduction of bonded gravel in the car park would make a difference.

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White said it was ‘really refreshing’ to see a pub wanting to expand, adding: “The village pub doesn’t really exist any more. You cann’t rely on just village people supporting a pub, you have to expect people to come from further afield to make it viable.”

She said she understood people’s concerns, particularly around car parking, and that would need to be monitored.

Cllr Ian Houlder said: “It’s contentious about car parking, but there’s nothing to stop a car owner parking on the street.”

Moulton Parish Council had general concerns about parking and in particular the risk of overspill onto Bridge Street, which it said puts road users and pedestrians at risk because the road is narrow and there is no pavement, but said it would accept any recommendations from Highways.

The planning officer’s report said consultees raised no objections to the scheme subject to conditions.

While noting that increased movements within the site would lead to some minor adverse impact on neighbouring dwellings, on balance officers considered the scheme to provide values in terms of enhancing an existing, successful facility in Moulton which will benefit the wider economy of this village.

Mr Fairbanks said the proposal would increase the impact from the Packhorse on the local economy to £300,000 per year.

The Chestnut Group aquired the pub from Greene King in 2012 and following a £1 million refurbishment in 2012/13 the pub was remodelled with the addition of eight bedrooms.

The pub, which has the conservation area boundary running through the centre of the application site, hosts community initiatives and events, and Mr Fairbanks said the re-establishment of an entrance to a dedicated bar was welcomed by the local community.

The proposal also features alterations to Ashton Gate, a detached bungalow on site.