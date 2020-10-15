Pub group Marston's has announced it will cut more than 2,000 jobs as a result of the 10pm coronavirus curfew and other restrictions.

The group, which owns The Mermaid in Ipswich and The White Hart in Newmarket , said the cuts will affect the 2,150 workers who are currently on furlough.

It added that further plans to cut costs will be revealed by the end of this year.

The White Hart in Newmarket is one of Marston's establishments

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “The additional restrictions which have been applied across the UK most recently present significant challenges to us and will make business more difficult for a period of time.

“I very much regret that the consequence of this is that the jobs of around 2,150 of our colleagues will be impacted, but it is an inevitable consequence of the limitations placed upon our business.

“We will be looking at our cost base further in the coming weeks.”

It comes after a 10pm curfew for pubs and hospitality venues was rolled out across England last month.

In certain parts of Scotland, hospitality venues have also been forced to close for at least 16 days to stop the spread of the virus.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, also announced a three-tier lockdown system this week which could see hospitality businesses as well as gyms and betting shops forced to close.

